WCSD to host conversation about school changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a conversation Monday about changes to several area middle and elementary schools.

The potential changes to public schools will be for the area currently serving Pine and Vaughn Middle Schools, and will include new schools and possible consolidation and grade reconfiguration.

The conversation will happen at Pine Middle School Monday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The district says it is considering a number of options, including having Pine Middle School students attend newer schools, grade reconfiguration, and consolidating elementary school students into newer facilities.

There will be no final decision made at the meeting, however, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more and weigh in on options. The changes being discussed wouldn’t occur until the 2026-2027 school year.

