Virginia City Grand Prix starts this weekend

The Virginia City Grand Prix
The Virginia City Grand Prix(The Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Virginia City Grand Prix will be kicking off this weekend.

The event will start April 29 at 10:00 a.m., with races beginning at C Street. The Grand Prix brings nearly 1,000 off-road bikers to the historic city.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office says Six Mile Canyon Road and Union Street will be closed during the race on both days. There will be other closures/road crossings during the week as well as one way traffic for drivers to be aware of.

They say they will provide more road closure and traffic information as the race draws nearer.

The prix will last two days. You can register here.

