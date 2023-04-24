Vaccine clinics being hosted at Washoe County schools

The clinic will be for kids aged five and up
File photo of a vaccine being administered
File photo of a vaccine being administered(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno area vaccine clinics will be hosted later this week at Washoe County schools.

The first will be held on April 25 at Pine Middle School, located at 4800 Neil Road from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The second will be held at O’Brien Middle School, located at 5000 Silver Lake Road on April 27 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The clinic will be for kids aged five and up.

Parents and legal guardians will be required to bring their ID and previous immunization records. Each event will be held in the school cafeteria.

Anyone 18 and under with insurance is asked to bring this form and your insurance cards. Anyone 18 years and under with either no insurance or Medicaid is asked to bring this form and their Medicaid card if they have one.

Meanwhile, those who are 19 and older with any insurance, including Medicaid, is asked to bring this form and any insurance cards. Those 19 and older with no insurance are asked to fill out the form listed previously and to bring their ID. They will, however, have limited access to vaccine types.

