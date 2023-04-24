Sierra Nevada Ballet hosts “Brew, Brats and Ballet” in Carson City and Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this year’s “Brew, Brats and Ballet,” the Sierra Nevada Ballet is showcasing new works by seven different choreographers. It’s a popular, intimate evening of fun and music for all members of the community whether they love dance or have never seen a ballet.

SNB’s associate director, Ananda Bena-Weber, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets ahead of Saturday’s first performance. This year Brews and Brats will be sold à la carte and are not included in the admission price.

Performance Schedule:

April 29 at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City – 7:30 p.m.

May 5-6 at Reno Little Theater – 7:30 p.m.

May 7 at Reno Little Theater – 2:00 p.m.

This celebration is modeled after Sacramento Ballet’s highly successful tradition of Beer and Ballet. You can Enjoy tasty bratwursts and sip on select microbrews while you take in the latest choreographed pieces from SNB. Audience members will have the opportunity of hearing about the creative process that each individual choreographic artist practices and then be entertained by the dancers of Sierra Nevada Ballet as they perform each new choreographic work.

Click here to learn more about Brew, Brats and Ballet and to purchase tickets.

Children’s auditions are also being held Saturday, May 6 for SNB’s Artown performance of “The Last Unicorn.” Click here to learn more about the show and who to contact for more audition information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.