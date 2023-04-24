Reno Iron Works ordered to halt construction next to SPCA shelter

The SPCA of Northern Nevada
The SPCA of Northern Nevada(KOLO-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Apr. 24, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Iron Works has been ordered to halt construction on a 40,000-square-foot building next to the SPCA shelter in Reno.

The SPCA asked a judge to stay construction on the building back in March, saying they are causing harm to the animals at the shelter.

On their website, the SPCA says the animals at their shelter have been subjected to fear and anxiety as a result of the construction, causing increased stress and fear.

Reno Iron Works is attempting to build an indoor/outdoor metal fabrication plant next to the shelter. Part of this construction would include removing over 60 feet of a hill and filling the natural drainage with 40 feet of dirt before paving over it with a large parking lot.

The SPCA initially brought the issue before the Washoe County Planning Commission but fell one vote short of blocking the construction. The SPCA then appealed to the City Council, again losing by one vote.

