Red Cross to provide emergency training for 500 Fallon kids

Organizers say the program will be presented in a fun and educational way
The American Red Cross logo.
The American Red Cross logo.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross of Northern Nevada will be providing emergency training to 500 kids in Fallon later this week.

Prepare with Pedro will travel to Lahontan Elementary School on Thursday to present the program for kindergartners and first graders. The program will help teach kids the skills they need to help themselves and their families in case of an emergency at home.

Organizers say the program will be presented in a fun and educational way.

“Our goal is to ensure Northern and Rural Nevada’s kids are better prepared for an emergency, such as a home fire.” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Teaching children how to react in an emergency gives them critical skills and confidence.”

Red Cross volunteers will present the program, starting with the introduction of Pedro the Penguin. “By reading about Pedro’s adventures and participating in some training exercises, the kids will learn basic preparedness concepts,” Powell said.

The training includes:

  • Knowing what a smoke alarm sounds like
  • Important things to remember in case of a home fire
  • Practicing deep breathing to remain calm during an emergency
  • How to talk with adults about your feelings after a stressful experience

“By using storytelling and hands-on activities, students learn to prepare for -- and cope – in the event of an emergency,” Powell explained. “The kids realize they have an important, active role to play in household safety, and we encourage them to share what they’ve leaned with their parents.”

