Pyrography: The art of drawing with fire

Sierra Arts Foundation hosts Spring art workshops
Pyrography class series - one of Sierra Arts' spring workshops
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Springtime is here, more events are popping up around town. The Sierra Arts (SA) Foundation is hosting all kinds of workshops, including a Pyrography class series. KOLO 8 News Now got to sit in on Pyrography II: Fur & Feather techniques workshop at the Sierra Arts Academy on April 23rd.

Class participants got the opportunity to learn different wood burning techniques when applying fur and feather textures to an image. Learning about the importance of line quality, contrast and shading techniques to create the illusion of depth in a wood burned composition.

To learn more about all the workshops available through SA, click here.

