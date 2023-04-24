Nevada Medicaid warns of renewal scams

They expect the threat of these scams will continue for the next 13 months
(WGCL)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Medicaid is warning residents of scams targeting people reapplying for Medicaid or transitioning to other insurance.

They say that as residents are trying to reapply or shop for insurance, scammers are reaching out via text message, email, and phone to offer fraudulent services asking for payment for renewal.

The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services says they will never ask people for payment to renew their coverage, and that they may reach out via text message or email, but only to remind people to watch for renewal packets.

“Medicaid renewals have restarted in Nevada, and we may be reaching out to remind you to complete and return any necessary paperwork to maintain your health care coverage,” said Nevada Medicaid Administrator Stacie Weeks. “Nevada Medicaid will never charge you or ask you for money to update your information or to renew your coverage.”

The DWSS says you should never share bank or credit card information with anyone claiming to be from Nevada Medicaid or DWSS.

If you receive an email, text message, or phone call asking for money to renew, you should report it the Attorney General’s Office here, or call the Consumer Protection hotline at 888-434-9989.

You can check your renewal status through AccessNevada, by phone at 800-992-0900 or by email at Welfare@dwss.nv.gov.

