Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pyramid Way

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash in Spanish Springs

It happened Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pyramid Way and West Sky Ranch Blvd.

Nevada State Police say the motorcycle crashed into a car while it was turning at the intersection. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

