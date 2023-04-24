Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pyramid Way

It happened Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pyramid Way and West Sky Ranch...
It happened Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pyramid Way and West Sky Ranch Blvd.(MGN online)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash in Spanish Springs

It happened Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pyramid Way and West Sky Ranch Blvd.

Nevada State Police say the motorcycle crashed into a car while it was turning at the intersection. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Springtime is here, more events are popping up around town. The Sierra Arts (SA) Foundation is...
Pyrography: The art of drawing with fire
A celebration of history took over downtown Carson City, the weekend of April 21st - April 23rd...
Carson City hosts inaugural ‘Mark Twain Days’ Festival
SUNDAY PM WEATHER
SUNDAY PM WEATHER