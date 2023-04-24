More motorcycles on the road, law enforcement says stay vigilant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flowers are blooming and the sun is out, that means more drivers and riders are on the road.

“With the increase in the weather temperature, we expect to see an abundance of motorcycles out on the Nevada highways,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Laprairie.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash, compared to those in a car.

“Motorcyclists in general are hard to be seen because of their smaller size, so drivers need to be on the lookout for them,” said Sparks Police Sergeant Congdon.

Congdon and Laprairie say drivers need to pay attention.

“Always use your turn signal, check your mirrors, check your blind spot,” said Lt. Laprairie.

“Don’t just assume a vehicle is going to turn just because they have their turn signal on.”

But Sergeant Congdon says these crashes aren’t always the driver’s fault. In recent investigations, Sparks Police have found that motocyclists often put themselves in danger.

“A lot of these accidents are caused by motorcyclists driving reckless, going over the speed limit and they’re not able to stop in time when they do perceive a threat in front of them,” Congdon said.

While the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says roadway deaths are down 19 percent, riders should always protect themselves.

“Make sure that your helmet is a DOT approved helmet,” Congdon said.

“[Wear] your gloves, boots, long pants, jacket so if you are to go down, it protects you a little bit more,” Laprairie said.

