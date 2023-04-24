Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares the ABCs of “Mental Tuffness” to help athletes overcome obstacles

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Athletes can feel a lot of pressure and anxiety to excel. Student athletes often compete not just to win the game but also to set themselves up for future success through college and professional careers. The intensity they feel is not unlike what a lot of people feel in other day to day lives.

Dennis Belisle is a mental skills coach for young athletes and other performers. His program, ABC Mental Tuffness Training, helps young athletes cope with adversity and conflict while becoming resilient, confident competitors.

He stopped by Morning Break as a guest speaker for Monday Motivations. Many of the skills he teaches are also applicable for others outside of the sports world.

According to Belisle, performance equals potential minus interference. If you minimize interference then the ceiling on potential goes up.

Areas Addressed:

  • Pressure in clutch situations
  • Lack of Focus, Confidence, Patience
  • Great in training, Not in Competition
  • Playing Down or Beneath Ability
  • Overcoming Mistakes
  • Mental Blocks/Physical Plateaus
  • Confidence Reset Negative Self Talk Peer Pressure

These are life skills, not just sports skills, that can be utilized in a multitude of situations. However, if you are interested in extra training for young athletes, Belisle offers different options for parents and coaches to sign their kids up.

To learn more about Mental Tuffness Training, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

