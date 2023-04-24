Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares the ABCs of “Mental Tuffness” to help athletes overcome obstacles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Athletes can feel a lot of pressure and anxiety to excel. Student athletes often compete not just to win the game but also to set themselves up for future success through college and professional careers. The intensity they feel is not unlike what a lot of people feel in other day to day lives.

Dennis Belisle is a mental skills coach for young athletes and other performers. His program, ABC Mental Tuffness Training, helps young athletes cope with adversity and conflict while becoming resilient, confident competitors.

He stopped by Morning Break as a guest speaker for Monday Motivations. Many of the skills he teaches are also applicable for others outside of the sports world.

According to Belisle, performance equals potential minus interference. If you minimize interference then the ceiling on potential goes up.

Areas Addressed:

Pressure in clutch situations

Lack of Focus, Confidence, Patience

Great in training, Not in Competition

Playing Down or Beneath Ability

Overcoming Mistakes

Mental Blocks/Physical Plateaus

Confidence Reset Negative Self Talk Peer Pressure

These are life skills, not just sports skills, that can be utilized in a multitude of situations. However, if you are interested in extra training for young athletes, Belisle offers different options for parents and coaches to sign their kids up.

To learn more about Mental Tuffness Training, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

