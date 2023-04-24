Get your tickets for the NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards and Showcase in May

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 16th Annual NCET/EDWAN Tech Awards are just four weeks away. NCET President, Sarah Johns stopped by Morning Break to share how this event not only celebrates the innovation and success of local businesses, it’s also a great networking opportunity.

Individual tickets and table sponsorships are available for purchase. The event takes place Tuesday, May 23 from 5– 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Reno. Meal choices are due by Friday, May 12.

Ticket Costs:

  • $100 — NCET members, individual ticket
  • $795 – NCET members, table of 8
  • $130 — General Admission, individual ticket
  • $1039 – General Admission, table of 8

The event will also be honoring one of Reno’s first entrepreneurs, Jacob (Youples) Davis, who invented brads for denim jeans which were then used in Levi’s. In his honor, the dress code theme is “Denim Chic.”

To learn more about NCET, click here. You can also follow NCET on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD to host conversation about school changes
Nevada Medicaid warns of renewal scams
Brew, Brats and Ballet Preview
Sierra Nevada Ballet hosts “Brew, Brats and Ballet” in Carson City and Reno
Dennis Belisle, ABC Mental Tuffness
Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares the ABCs of “Mental Tuffness” to help athletes overcome obstacles