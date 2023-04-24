Get your tickets for the NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards and Showcase in May

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 16th Annual NCET/EDWAN Tech Awards are just four weeks away. NCET President, Sarah Johns stopped by Morning Break to share how this event not only celebrates the innovation and success of local businesses, it’s also a great networking opportunity.

Individual tickets and table sponsorships are available for purchase. The event takes place Tuesday, May 23 from 5– 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Reno. Meal choices are due by Friday, May 12.

Ticket Costs:

$100 — NCET members, individual ticket



$795 – NCET members, table of 8



$130 — General Admission, individual ticket



$1039 – General Admission, table of 8

The event will also be honoring one of Reno’s first entrepreneurs, Jacob (Youples) Davis, who invented brads for denim jeans which were then used in Levi’s. In his honor, the dress code theme is “Denim Chic.”

To learn more about NCET, click here. You can also follow NCET on Facebook and Instagram.



Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.