Douglas County to look for non-permitted business signs

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County says it will be looking for non-permitted business signs as a way to “keep the face of our businesses organized and to uphold the aesthetics of our community.”

The county says they will be providing informational flyers on how to become compliant with county codes regulating business signs.

Codes 20.618 and 20.620 provide guidance on permits for signs and further describes the application process, fees, and procedures for obtaining a sign permits.

“Permits are required for any temporary banner, a-frame sign, temporary balloons, or inflatable device,” advises Ernie Strehlow, Vacation Home Rental and Code Enforcement Manager. “The ordinance is specific to size and duration, especially along highways.”

Businesses can review the ordinance on the county website, or email questions to planning@douglasnv.us.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Police: Shooting suspect still on the loose; using a second name
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Diaper
Bill proposed to exempt diapers from state sales tax
The CalNeva in 2018
CalNeva resort sold to real estate investment firm
Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar testifies in front of a joint Nevada Legislative Committee on...
Aguilar proposes bill to waive fees for new state business licenses
Wild About Smiles
Special Needs