Douglas County to look for non-permitted business signs

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County says it will be looking for non-permitted business signs as a way to “keep the face of our businesses organized and to uphold the aesthetics of our community.”

The county says they will be providing informational flyers on how to become compliant with county codes regulating business signs.

Codes 20.618 and 20.620 provide guidance on permits for signs and further describes the application process, fees, and procedures for obtaining a sign permits.

“Permits are required for any temporary banner, a-frame sign, temporary balloons, or inflatable device,” advises Ernie Strehlow, Vacation Home Rental and Code Enforcement Manager. “The ordinance is specific to size and duration, especially along highways.”

Businesses can review the ordinance on the county website, or email questions to planning@douglasnv.us.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.