Carson City hosts inaugural ‘Mark Twain Days’ Festival

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of history took over downtown Carson City, the weekend of April 21st - April 23rd for the first ever ‘Mark Twain Days’ Festival in Carson City.

“We are celebrating the life of Mark Twain, because Mark Twain actually spent time here in Nevada; his humor you couldn’t top it, and his verbiage, he was just a neat guy and we are proud to have had him live in our town and virginia city, he left quite a mark there as well,” said Nancy, Ambassador with the event.

The prolific author, lived in carson city for 3 years with his brother, back in the early 1860′s, inspiring the first ever celebration. Guests were treated to a glimpse of historic fashion, as some attendees dressed in traditional 1860′s fashion while enjoying live music and browsing vendor stands around Arlington Plaza.

The weekend long event was filled with all kinds of activities for guests to enjoy all around downtown like historical walking tours, treasure hunts, and more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.