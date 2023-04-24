BLM seeking comment on solar project that includes Lyon County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed solar project for Mineral and Lyon Counties.

The Libra Solar Project is part of the Biden administration’s goal of permitting 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025, and towards achieving carbon neutrality in the energy sector by 2035.

The project would generate as much as 700 megawatts of electricity on approximately 5,500 acres of BLM land, mostly in Mineral County. The comment period will last for 30 days, closing on May 23.

The proposal considers the construction, operation, and eventual decommissioning of the project’s solar modules and existing facilities. That would include a power line connecting the project to the grid, which would extend into Lyon County.

The project would be located approximately 55 southeast of Reno. More information about the project can be found here.

A virtual scoping meeting for the project will be held on May 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Written comments can be submitted by mail to the BLM, Carson City District Office, Attn: Libra Solar Project, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701 or emailed to blm_nv_ccdo_libra_solar@blm.gov.

You can also submit comments on their website here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.