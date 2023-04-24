2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been killed after a crash in Carson City.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the corner of U.S. 50 and Saliman Rd.

Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that 3 other people were injured in the crash, which they believe came after merchandise was stolen from a nearby Burlington store.

Furlong says the two fatalities were in the suspect vehicles.

The other three people who were injured in the crash have been taken to the hospital and their condition is not yet known.

NSP will be handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.