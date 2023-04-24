2 dead, 3 injured in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been killed in a car crash on U.S. 50 last night at 10pm.

Deputies with Carson City Sherriff’s Office responded to the crash a few minutes after 10pm. The Sherriff’s Ken Furlong reported the suspect vehicle sped away while trying to elude deputies. Investigators believe the chase came after merchandise was stolen from the Burlington Coat Factory but that has not been determined.

The suspect vehicle crash into a smaller SUV at East William Street and Saliman Road. The driver of the small SUV has been taken to Renown and her condition is unknown.

Two people in the suspect vehicle died. The third passenger and the driver have both been taken to Renown.

The road was blocked off for 5 hours last night but according to NDOT the road is now open. Commute to schools will not be impacted.

