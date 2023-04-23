Philippines legal professionals in Reno to sharpen law skills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Judges, law professors and other court personnel from The Philippines are in the Reno area through Friday to learn the best practices for the rule of law.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center is hosting the weeklong program in conjunction with the National Judicial College.

The goal is to strengthen the respect for law in the Philippines and to strengthen bonds between the Philippines and the U.S., NNIC said in a statement.

In Reno, participants will attend Judicial College training as well as talk with associate UNR about counterinsurgency and a also meet with the FBI to discuss how local, state and federal law enforcement entities respond to terrorism.

“It’s inspiring to know that Northern Nevada can play a role in positively influencing lives in the Philippines as a result of this initiative,” said Natalie Valenzuela, program coordinator, international exchanges at NNIC.

