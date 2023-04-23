Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:22 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.

The Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the Sheriff’s Department in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, is now trying to get its drugs back.

Authorities set up the sting Wednesday in an attempt to identify drug traffickers. Undercover deputies met with the suspect for the drug sale, and the suspect later drove away, the newspaper reported.

Deputies from the gang task force then attempted to pull over the suspect, who refused to yield and sped off, the department said in a statement.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the statement said.

In response to an emailed request for comment sent by The Associated Press, the sheriff’s department declined to release additional details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

