Week-long Nevada science and technology festival starts Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival starts Sunday and runs through Saturday at different western Nevada locations.

Admission is free for the family-friendly events. For more information, including parking information, go to: nnsciencefest.org.

Organizers released this schedule of events:

Explore the Sun-day | Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Soak up the sun with hands-on activities held at three museums on the UNR campus. Discover the incredible diversity of life fueled by the sun at UNR’s Museum of Natural History, peruse Keck Museum’s world-class selection of minerals, and experience free shows in the world’s largest Sun Dome “Star Theater” at the Fleischmann Planetarium. Plus, peer through solar telescopes available throughout the event, weather permitting.

Monday Moon-day | Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center

Unravel the mysteries of the moon with telescopes, design a spaceship alongside a NASA Solar System Ambassador, learn how to identify various life forms with UNR biologists, touch and examine real meteorites with Keck Museum Curator, Garret Barmore and watch a free fulldome planetarium.

An Evening with Dr. Zeb Hogan | Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redfield Auditorium at UNR

Join University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Research Professor and National Geographic Explorer Zeb Hogan for a presentation about the amazing places he has traveled and the monster fish he encountered.

The Future of Reno | Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Discovery

Visit The Discovery to explore the opportunities and careers vital to growing Reno. Join fellow educational organizations from around Northern Nevada to participate in engaging hands-on STEAM activities and explore the entire museum, including Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants, The Discovery’s current featured exhibition.

Art & Science Explored | Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nevada Museum of Art

Explore the intersection of art and science through a variety of hands-on STEAM activities designed for learners of all ages. Investigate soil after wildfires, engage with science-based art projects, experience the magic of robotics and more.

Science of the Silver State | Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nevada State Museum

Explore the Nevada State Museum in Carson City and take part in a variety of hands-on activities provided by the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum.

Science is Everywhere | Saturday at several locations

The week of learning and inspiration culminates with this special day. Participating businesses and organizations open their doors to the public for free exclusive tours and engaging activities surrounding science and technology. Participants include Truckee Meadow Parks Foundation, The Green House, Ormat Technologies, UNR College of Engineering, River School Farm, Urban Roots, UNR Innevation Center, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, Wood Rodgers, Reno Food Systems, Great Basin Institute and Regional Parks & Open Space.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.