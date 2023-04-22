Nevada warns of cannabis grown with unapproved pesticide

Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa...
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to an analysis published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the journal Pediatrics.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The board that regulates cannabis use in Nevada warned Saturday that cannabis products sold in the last month were grown with an unapproved pesticide.

Only one Northern Nevada business sold one, the Newe Dispensary in Elko. The rest were in Clark County.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued the warning about products made from cannabis treated with Ethephon.

The products are:

Strain    Batch Number   Lot Number

Apple Fritter      23.02.13 5 AF 2 23102

Apple Fritter      23.02.13 5 AF    23101

Double OG Sour 23.02.13 5 DOGS             23533

Kush Mints         23.02.13 5 KM   23397

Kobe     23.02.13 5 KOBE              23237

Zummy Bearz    23.02.13 5 ZB 3 23251

Zummy Bearz    23.02.13 5 ZB 4 23252

Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon, the board said.

The affected cannabis was sold between March 23 and April 21 by these Nevada businesses:

  • Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)
  • MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)
  • Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)
  • Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)
  • Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)
  • Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)
  • Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)
  • Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

