Nevada warns of cannabis grown with unapproved pesticide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The board that regulates cannabis use in Nevada warned Saturday that cannabis products sold in the last month were grown with an unapproved pesticide.

Only one Northern Nevada business sold one, the Newe Dispensary in Elko. The rest were in Clark County.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued the warning about products made from cannabis treated with Ethephon.

The products are:

Strain Batch Number Lot Number

Apple Fritter 23.02.13 5 AF 2 23102

Apple Fritter 23.02.13 5 AF 23101

Double OG Sour 23.02.13 5 DOGS 23533

Kush Mints 23.02.13 5 KM 23397

Kobe 23.02.13 5 KOBE 23237

Zummy Bearz 23.02.13 5 ZB 3 23251

Zummy Bearz 23.02.13 5 ZB 4 23252

Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon, the board said.

The affected cannabis was sold between March 23 and April 21 by these Nevada businesses:

Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)

MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)

Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)

Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)

Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)

Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

