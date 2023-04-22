Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson City Health and Human Services closed the Smith’s in Carson City Friday after finding mice droppings in the near pre-packaged foods.

CCHHS said it did not know when the store could reopen.

Health officials acted after a customer complained to them the customer saw mice in the store at 599 E. William St.

An environmental health inspector went to the store and found mice droppings but no mice, CCHHS said in a statement.

CCHHS initiated corrective measures and discussed it with the store manager, CCHHS said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and CCHHS does not know the full extent of the matter,” CCHHS said.

It’s not clear when the store can reopen.

“CCHHS is diligently working with Smith’s to have a resolution to the issue so the store can safely reopen to the public,” it said in a statement.

People concerned about the safety of their food should contact the store, CCHHS said.

Smith’s in Carson City did not answer the telephone and a corporate representative did not respond to a request for comment.

