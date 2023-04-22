Defendant walks away from trial in Reno; authorities trying to find him

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A defendant went to trial on domestic violence charges and then disappeared and authorities are trying to find him.

Michael Frison, 38, was found guilty of felony domestic violence causing substantial bodily harm for breaking his girlfriend’s jaw in Sparks on July 29, 2021.

Frison was out on bail but did not show up to trial for closing arguments or the jury’s verdict, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Kathleen Sigurdson issued a warrant for his arrest. The district attorney’s office said anyone who sees Frison is asked to call their local law enforcement.

Police responded to the Aloha Inn in Sparks to find Frison’s then-girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and blows to the head that required emergency surgery, the district attorney’s office said. He had a history of assault and domestic battery, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth had the victim describe the beating and showed the jury surveillance video of it.

No sentencing has been scheduled.

