Defendant walks away from trial in Reno; authorities trying to find him

Michael Frison
Michael Frison(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A defendant went to trial on domestic violence charges and then disappeared and authorities are trying to find him.

Michael Frison, 38, was found guilty of felony domestic violence causing substantial bodily harm for breaking his girlfriend’s jaw in Sparks on July 29, 2021.

Frison was out on bail but did not show up to trial for closing arguments or the jury’s verdict, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Kathleen Sigurdson issued a warrant for his arrest. The district attorney’s office said anyone who sees Frison is asked to call their local law enforcement.

Police responded to the Aloha Inn in Sparks to find Frison’s then-girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and blows to the head that required emergency surgery, the district attorney’s office said. He had a history of assault and domestic battery, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth had the victim describe the beating and showed the jury surveillance video of it.

No sentencing has been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
U.S. Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling
Monster Jam in Reno
Monster Jam in Reno