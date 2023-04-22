City of Reno increases outreach efforts with routine ‘City Walks’

Friday morning, City of Reno officials and partners gathered at the ‘Believe’ sign at City Plaza, before embarking on one of their routine ‘City Walks’ outreach efforts.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Apr. 21, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, City of Reno officials and partners gathered at the ‘Believe’ sign at City Plaza, before embarking on one of their routine ‘City Walks’ outreach efforts.

“We started this last October, a group of staff represented by different departments; we have our team that can provide housing and rental assistance, we have our outreach team that can connect individuals to the shelter and other resources,” said Cynthia Esparza, Chief Equity and Community Relations Officer with the city.

The team walks along the downtown area and other neighborhoods in Reno in efforts to connect to our local unhoused community while also helping beautify the area by picking up trash and cleaning sidewalks. The walks offer city officials an understanding of community concerns, while addressing them right on the spot. Aiming to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of Reno.

The increase in outreach, part of a ‘Clean and Safe’ program started by the city, in January of 2020.

“Trying to help people, the streets look better too, it’s also good to see people get back on their feet and reestablish themselves; to be a part of that is amazing,” said Antonio Gilmore, Outreach Coordinator with the city. “They’re people that just need a little bit of help, and sometimes they need a little push to help them get back on their feet.”

The efforts providing tangible results, through Washoe County’s Point In Time (PIT) Count, showing a 21% decrease in people experiencing homelessness then that of prior years.

