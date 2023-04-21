“Tom and Becky” travel from Hannibal, Missouri for inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival in Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s capital is finally celebrating the American novelist, Mark Twain, and his ties to Northern Nevada by hosting a three-day event in his honor. The inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival takes place in Carson City Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23.

Joining the celebration are “Tom and Becky,” entertainers who portray the fictional characters in Tom Sawyer’s hometown of Hannibal, Mo. They traveled more than 1,700 miles to be at the festival. They will be performing at various times this weekend.

Click here for a full list of activities. You can also follow Mark Twain Days Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

