Suspect arrested on DUI charges after Stead crash

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning crash on Friday resulted in one person being booked on DUI charges and another being taken to the hospital.

Around 4:00 a.m., the Reno Police Department says a driver was heading north on Stead Boulevard before crossing into the southbound lanes and colliding with another car head on.

The victim driver was taken to Renown Hospital with moderate injuries. The suspect driver was also taken to the hospital but was medically cleared and was subsequently arrested and booked on DUI charges.

No one else in the cars was injured. The road was closed for investigation, but was reopened later.

