Stress Awareness month: Botox reducing stress boosts national trends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is Stress Awareness month and there are many treatments that people can do to alleviate their stress.

Botox treatments have been proven to reduce stress. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox treatments increased by 459% from 2000 to 2020. Typically women get Botox but 6% of men in America have received Botox.

Dr. Summer Holloway, the owner and a dentist at Floss Dental Boutique, says many people are getting it but not everyone is talking about it. “Typically we see more females than males, but males are more comfortable coming in recently. I would say that probably ten years ago females were getting Botox and nobody was talking about it, now females are talking about it but males are getting Botox and still not talking about it.”

It has proven to reduce stress and give people a more youthful appearance. “What we have noticed here at Floss Dental Boutique is a massive spike in TMJ or TMD soreness around the jaws, around the ears, migraine, headaches, things like that, said Dr. Holloway. “So we have done a lot of increased Botox treatment to help relieve the clenching and the stress people experienced through their jobs or maybe just increased life concerns.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.