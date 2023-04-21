Sparks police: Suspect fails at armed car theft, busted for phone theft

By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a convicted felon Friday after an alleged failed armed robbery in west Sparks.

Gary Carr, 44, was booked on an armed robbery charge for stealing a cell phone at gunpoint as well as assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges.

Police said Friday about 11 a.m. Carr got into someone else’s vehicle and when the owner approached him Carr pulled out a gun and demanded keys to the vehicle. Due to a language barrier, the owner did not understand the request and fled without being harmed.

Carr stole a cell phone from the vehicle, police said. The owner traced it and police found Carr at C street and Pyramid Way. Police said they also found Carr with a loaded gun and later found the cell phone.

