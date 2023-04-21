Ramps on I-80 to close near Fernley on April 24, April 25

NDOT will be repaving approximately 13 miles of interstate
Road work generic image
Road work generic image(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing ramps on I-80 east of Fernley on April 24 and April 25.

The daytime closures will happen so that crews can repave a section of the interstate.

Single lane closures have already been in place for repaving sections of I-80 between east of the Lyon County/Churchill County line for the last month.

Next week, milling of interstate ramp surfaces will require these ramp closures to take place:

· Monday, April 24 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 eastbound off and on-ramp closed

· Tuesday, April 25 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 westbound off and on-ramp closed

· Detours to adjacent interchanges will be provided and signed.

· Additional ramp closures will be in place in coming weeks for paving of ramps

24-hour-a-day single lane closures for both directions of I-80 from the Lyon County line to 13 miles eastward will continue through the early fall. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 miles an hour in the work zones.

NDOT will be repaving approximately 13 miles of interstate, with one inch of the old interstate surface removed and repaved with nearly three inches of new asphalt.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Rendering of the Spaghetti Bowl Project
Lane reductions and ramp closures to take place next week on I-580
Generic police lights
Suspect arrested on DUI charges after Stead crash
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Joining Forces program results in 138 speeding tickets
The RTC initiated the Sparks Boulevard Project to enhance multi-modal mobility and safety along...
RTC seeking public input on Sparks Boulevard project