Ramps on I-80 to close near Fernley on April 24, April 25

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing ramps on I-80 east of Fernley on April 24 and April 25.

The daytime closures will happen so that crews can repave a section of the interstate.

Single lane closures have already been in place for repaving sections of I-80 between east of the Lyon County/Churchill County line for the last month.

Next week, milling of interstate ramp surfaces will require these ramp closures to take place:

· Monday, April 24 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 eastbound off and on-ramp closed

· Tuesday, April 25 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 westbound off and on-ramp closed

· Detours to adjacent interchanges will be provided and signed.

· Additional ramp closures will be in place in coming weeks for paving of ramps

24-hour-a-day single lane closures for both directions of I-80 from the Lyon County line to 13 miles eastward will continue through the early fall. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 miles an hour in the work zones.

NDOT will be repaving approximately 13 miles of interstate, with one inch of the old interstate surface removed and repaved with nearly three inches of new asphalt.

