Placer County Sheriff’s looking for information in North Lake Tahoe murder

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any additional information in the 2021 case of a man who was murdered in his North Lake Tahoe home in June 2021.

On June 5, 70-year-old Gary Spohr was killed in his Homewood residence.

The PCSO captured photos of at least one of the involved suspects from surveillance footage.

Now, detectives are looking for any additional information that may lead to identification of the suspects involved. You are asked to call the Sacramento Valley Crimestoppers with information at 1-800-222-7463 or submit a tip here.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

