Pathways to Aviation holds career exhibit and presentation

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pathways to Aviation held an aviation and aerospace event at the University of Nevada, Reno Thursday. Pilots who helped with the filming of both Top Gun movies were there and spoke to the audience.

“We brought in a stellar group of speakers to talk about Top Gun Maverick and their roles in the movie,” said Pete Parker with Pathways to Aviation.

The forum has been around for years, but took a small break because of Covid. Now its back and continuing to bring attention to aviation and aerospace in Northern Nevada.

“Pathways to Aviation exists to inform, inspire, and engage its next generation,” said Parker. “So we work a lot with middle, high, and college students to provide them a path into aviation and aerospace careers.”

To help spread the word this year, those guest speakers shared their experience with both Top Gun films.

“Early on, the writers, producers, and directors came to us and they kind of wanted to get a sense of naval aviation,” said Greg Meisinger with Pathways to Aviation. “A sense of what happens between the people and kind of how, in general, naval aviation works.”

Meisinger started flying in the Navy and looked forward to sharing his story with those looking to get in the air as well.

“Part of why I’m here is I didn’t have events like this or organizations like this when I was younger. So I’m really excited to see it kind of come full circle. To be here and share my experiences, which I’m so grateful for. It’s been an amazing career.”

He also had some advice for anyone who missed out on the event.

“Pathways to Aviation is always available to you so you can look us up, but I’d say the biggest piece of advice is just reach out and start asking questions to anybody you’d think will have the answer, and eventually you’re gonna find yourself at someone who will be able to direct you onto the right path.”

You can learn more about Pathways to Aviation here.

