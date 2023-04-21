One dead in Stead shooting; suspect at large, but police say no public danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and the Reno Police Department is looking for the shooter after an incident Friday afternoon in Stead.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue about 3:40 p.m. on a report of someone being shot.

Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital but the victim died.

Police are looking for the shooter. They do not believe the public is at risk and they are not asking for the public’s help in the case.

Police expect to be in the area for several hours.

