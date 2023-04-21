One dead in Stead shooting; suspect at large, but police say no public danger

The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and the Reno Police Department is looking for the shooter after an incident Friday afternoon in Stead.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue about 3:40 p.m. on a report of someone being shot.

Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital but the victim died.

Police are looking for the shooter. They do not believe the public is at risk and they are not asking for the public’s help in the case.

Police expect to be in the area for several hours.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Carson City Health and Human Services grahic
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice
Local girl starts scoliosis support group
Local girl starts scoliosis support group
Kyla Ellis started 'Curvy Girls Nevada'.
‘I know that I’m not alone’: Local girl starts scoliosis support group
Sparks police: Suspect fails at armed car theft, busted for phone theft