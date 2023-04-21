Nevada tourism generated nearly $91 billion in 2022, report shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada Resort Association found tourism in the state of Nevada generated nearly $91 billion in 2022.

The report also found it supported more than 386,000 jobs and paid approximately $2.1 billion in taxes last year. Their report shows significant gains have been made in recovering the revenue lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite some recovery being made, their report shows many key tourism indicators, such as visitor volume, convention attendees, hotel occupancy and others have yet to return to peak levels.

“Our report demonstrates in detail how the gaming and tourism industry drives our state’s economy and is foundational to Nevada’s quality of life,” said Ellen Whittemore, chair of the Nevada Resort Association Board of Directors. “As the state’s largest employment generator, biggest taxpayer and source of nearly $91 billion in economic activity, a strong resort industry lifts other businesses, creates more jobs, assists community organizations and is fundamental in ensuring our state thrives. In addition to being Nevada’s economic engine, the resort industry is equally proud of our leadership in corporate social and environmental responsibility. As outlined in the report, our industry is dedicated to making positive contributions that help Nevadans now and in the future.”

