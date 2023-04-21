Nevada EPA offering free soil testing for homeowners

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada division of the EPA will be offering soil testing for some homeowners.

Those in the Carson River area will be eligible for the free program, funded by the EPA. The EPA designated the Carson River a Superfund Site, an area contaminated by hazardous waste, due to mining activity that began in the 1800s.

The program is currently only available to those in Storey County, Lyon County, and Carson City.

The EPA says that, over time, metals such as mercury, arsenic, and lead may have spread into areas currently used for family housing.

Testing is expected to begin later this year with the goal of providing residents with information on the levels of these metals in their yards. Should they exceed health standards, the EPA will work with homeowners to discuss options for cleanup.

Homes will be selected on a first come first served basis, and priority will be given to homes with children and/or a higher potential for exposure to these metals.

Anyone wanting to participate in the soil testing program can contact the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection at 775-687-9368 or by email at CRMS@ndep.nv.gov. Your email must include your first and last name, your address, contact information, and the ages of the children in your home if there are any.

“As part of our mission to protect public health and the environment, NDEP is pleased to offer qualifying residents and families in the Carson River community the opportunity to participate in this soil sampling program,” said NDEP Administrator Jennifer Carr. “We look forward to working with property owners to share information about metals levels around their homes and, if necessary, to discuss options that may be available to them based on the results and their preferences going forward. We appreciate EPA’s funding for this important program, benefitting Nevada children, families, and the natural environment.”

Below is a map of the areas potentially affected by this contamination. Those renting or leasing will need to work out details with the property owner.

A map of the areas potentially affected by contamination (The Nevada Division of the EPA)

