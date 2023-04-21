Movie Minute: A war drama, a comedy, and a lost historical story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim costar in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, following U.S. Army Sergeant John and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. The movie taking place during the Afghanistan war, when Johns convoy is attacked and Ahmed does everything he can to save John’s life. After healing, John in return, goes against orders to help Ahmed and his family get to safety, after they are targeted for helping U.S. soldiers. It’s a story of partnership, trust, and nobody gets left behind. Playing now in theaters.

Also in theaters, Ray Romano makes his directorial debut in a family dramedy inspired by parts of his own life, in Somewhere in Queens. Leo and his wife Angela Russo live a simple life in queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian American family, but when their son finds success on his basketball team, Leo does what he can, even tearing the family apart to make sure his son has the chance to play college basketball.

Chevalier tells the tale of the untold story of composer Joseph Bologne. Based on a true story, during 18th centry France, Chevalier is the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rises to heights in French society as a composer, revolutionists, and more. Check out the story behind this musical mastermind in theaters.

Streaming on Netflix, Kerri Russell and Rufus Sewell play a husband and wife in the new show The Diplomat. Russell’s character Kate, plays the new U.S. ambassador to England, dealing with a potential war and a troublesome husband. Kate struggles with wanting and needing her husband’s help while holding the ambassador position, a position he formally held for a long time. All 8 episodes are streaming now.

