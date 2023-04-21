Life sentence for Reno homeless camp murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man must spend at least 30 years in prison for a 2020 murder in a homeless camp near Reno Aces stadium, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said

Washoe District Court Judge Egan Walker sentenced Robert Lonnell Smith Jr., 57, to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years.

Smith shot and killed Michael Roach, 34, on May 22, 2020, after the two argued the day before about money. Smith admitted to law enforcement he killed Smith.

A jury found Smith guilty of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and illegally owning a gun.

Deputy District Attorney Travis Lucia said Smith was a risk to the community, the district attorney’s office said. Lucia said Smith used the same gun in an unrelated shooting a month earlier. Smith also has an extensive criminal history, Lucia said.

