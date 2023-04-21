Life sentence for Reno homeless camp murder

Robert Lonnell Smith Jr.
Robert Lonnell Smith Jr.(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man must spend at least 30 years in prison for a 2020 murder in a homeless camp near Reno Aces stadium, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said

Washoe District Court Judge Egan Walker sentenced Robert Lonnell Smith Jr., 57, to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years.

Smith shot and killed Michael Roach, 34, on May 22, 2020, after the two argued the day before about money. Smith admitted to law enforcement he killed Smith.

A jury found Smith guilty of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and illegally owning a gun.

Deputy District Attorney Travis Lucia said Smith was a risk to the community, the district attorney’s office said. Lucia said Smith used the same gun in an unrelated shooting a month earlier. Smith also has an extensive criminal history, Lucia said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash

Latest News

The Waste Management Lockwood Landfill is turning waste into renewable energy. Contributing to...
Turning trash into renewable energy
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, center, flanked by Deputy Attorney General Holly...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
Road construction season
Road Construction Season Approaches
road construction
It’s orange cone season on our roadways. Keep everyone safe