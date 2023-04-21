LCSO launching app for residents

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be soon launching an app for local residents.

The app will provide residents with information on emergency events, jail rosters, sex offenders in the county, emergency management functions, notifications, and general information.

Dubbed the Sheriff’s App, it will launch in June and was approved by the Lyon County Board of Commissioners earlier this week.

