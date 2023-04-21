Lane reductions and ramp closures to take place next week on I-580

Rendering of the Spaghetti Bowl Project
Rendering of the Spaghetti Bowl Project(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes and closing ramps on I-580 near the spaghetti bowl next week.

From April 23 to April 28, brief rolling closures will periodically take place on northbound I-580 between Villanova Drive and the spaghetti bowl between 1:00 and 4:00 a.m. for overhead sign work.

Lanes will intermittently be closed on both directions of I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. every night from the evening of April 23 through the morning of April 28.

Crews will be making final roadway striping and surface improvements. As part of these closures, a minimum of two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times and speeds will bed reduced to 55 miles an hour in the work zone.

The following spaghetti bowl ramps will be closed intermittently from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. throughout all of next week:

  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580
  • Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395
  • Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580
  • Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80
  • Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80

The Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. all of next week.

NDOT also says these ramps will be closed:

  • Villanova Drive on-ramp to northbound I-580 and off-ramp from southbound I-580 closed 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28.
  • Second and Mill street ramps to southbound and northbound I-580 intermittently closed 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening, April 23 through the morning of April 28. Access to one route—either Second Street or Mill Street—will be available.

