It’s orange cone season on our roadways. Keep everyone safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -we’re entering the time of year when motorists have to be more observant and flexible. because the next several months are going to see some changes in our daily commutes.

It’s the time of year when orange cones sprout like cheatgrass. The smell of hot asphalt fills the air and daily commutes are subject to change and detour signs.

“We’ve already got several projects underway,” says Regional Transportation Commission spokesman Paul Nelson, “and we’ve got quite a few of them starting up again in May and then throughout the summer. So you’re going to see a lot of these orange cones and a lot of construction zones throughout the summer.”

The work may be long-planned major rebuilds like the current project on Oddie Boulevard or as small as that pothole that showed up this winter. It’s all a distraction and a danger. Sharing the roadway with heavy equipment and construction workers requires an extra measure of attention every time we get behind the wheel.

“There’s a lot of people even though they see the construction zones they don’t slow down,” says Nelson. “And that’s something we really want to get across to people is that these people are out here working. we want to keep them safe and we want to keep the drivers safe too. There’s a lot of construction vehicles, heavy machinery out here. We want to keep the workers and the drivers safe.”

Nevada law doubles the penalties for speeding in a construction zone, but accidents still happen. A recent year-long period saw more than 1,100 accidents in the state’s work zones and six were fatal. “So that shows you the sheer number, the high number of people who do get into crashes in construction areas.”

So the message, as always, slow down, stay alert. and a reminder that it’s going to be like this for the next several months until cold weather returns and that becomes the worry.

