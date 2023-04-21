‘I know that I’m not alone’: Local girl starts scoliosis support group

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I was diagnosed with scoliosis when I was 8 years old,” said seventh grader Kyla Ellis.

Ellis has a curve in her spine and when she was diagnosed, it was a big one.

“A 37 degree curve.”

Thanks to many visits with an othotist, and a back brace she wears for 20 hours a day, her spinal curve has improved.

“When my mom first told me about it, when I was 8, she told me it would be like a hug for 20 hours a day,” Ellis said with a laugh.

That’s the type of encouragement Ellis wants to pass on to other girls with scoliosis.

She created a support group called ‘Curvy Girls’ to do just that. It’s the first chapter of its kind in Northern Nevada.

“If they know other girls with scoliosis, I think ages 8 through 18, they can join my Curvy Girl group.”

Ellis is raising money to kick start the group. She already has three members, two in Reno and one in Las Vegas.

“If someone does need to get surgery, we can make a gift basket for them and bring it to the hospital,” Ellis said.

With wisdom beyond her years, Ellis says it’s all about being a friend and sharing a common understanding.

“I know that I’m not alone and so do they,” Ellis said of the girls in her group.

While a scoliosis diagnosis and wearing a brace around the clock can be scary at first, Ellis says it doesn’t have to stop you from living.

“After awhile, it’s just going to be normal life to you,” she said.

If you’d like to learn more about Curvy Girls Nevada click here.

If you’d like to donate click here.

