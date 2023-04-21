Helping out at the Reno Earth Day celebration at Idlewild Park

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tomorrow is Earth Day! Idlewild Park is hosting Reno Earth Day. This event is also a chance for people to give back by volunteering.

What better way to show appreciation for our planet than spending it outside here at the park and helping out?

From 11 am to 5 pm, Reno Earth Day will include booths that teach the importance of sustainability, recycling, and energy conservation.

Local nonprofits and educational groups are in attendance to help the public with their green initiative efforts.

This annual event will include another Great American Craft Fair, live music, and locally sourced beer.

Organizers are encouraging the community to come and volunteer. You can be a part of the zero waste crew, help out with check-in, or greet attendees.

Brighton Denison with Great American Craft Fairs shared how many volunteers they need at the event and what people can further expect,

“We currently just have under 100 volunteers from the community coming down to help out, we’re looking for roughly 90 more. Close to 100 local nonprofits and educational groups to teach you about sustainability and all things mother earth.”

Free transportation to and from the Reno Earth Day event at Idlewild Park from 10:30 am To 5:30 pm. RTC transit route 16 special will drop off and pick up earth day event goers at RTC 4th street station in Downtown Reno, or the courthouse parking lot.

For more details on Reno Earth Day, click here.

