Get ready to cheer on hundreds of runners during the Biggest Little Half Marathon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little Half Marathon is one of Reno’s premier running events that starts and finishes under the famous Reno Arch.

Race directors, Sam and Olivia Baugh, stopped by Morning Break to give an update on race entries and what finds need to know about coming downtown to cheer on the runners.

Sunday, April 30participants will make their way through the downtown streets, along the Truckee River, into Midtown and around Virginia Lake, so drivers need to be aware of potential detours and delays. Click here to see the race route.

The event also offers a 10K and 5K distance. After the race celebrate your achievement with a post race celebration with music, awards and the sense of accomplishment.

Event Schedule:

April 29 10:00 a.m. - Packet Pickup/ Expo: Dolan Lexus

April 30 8:00 a.m. - Half Marathon Starts

April 30 8:10 a.m. - 10K Starts

April 30 8:20 a.m. - 5K Starts

April 30 9:30 a.m. - Post Race Celebration & Awards

To learn more about the Biggest Little Half Marathon, click here. You can also follow this race and others hosted by Reno Races on Facebook and Instagram.

