Former Nevada lineman donates new weight room to football team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio has donated $1 million to Nevada athletics.

The donation, one of the largest in Nevada athletics history, will fund a new weight room, named The Bitonio Family Strength & Conditioning Center.

Bitonio played at Nevada from 2010 to 2013 before he was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Bitonio has made the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl five times in his career.

“I’m honored to be able to give back to the university that helped shape me into the person I am today,” said Joel Bitonio. “I know firsthand the impact that a strong football program can have on student-athletes. The weight room has always been more than just a place to train; it is where teams build character, develop discipline, and learn the importance of teamwork. I’m proud to be able to support the football program’s success and ensure student-athletes have the resources they need to succeed.”

“Joel and Courtney’s gift is a transformational statement about the importance the University of Nevada plays in the lives of our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe. “This gift will significantly impact our football program and the momentum we are creating within our athletics program. I am personally so grateful to Joel and Courtney for their generous gift and their leadership, and hope it encourages others in the Wolf Pack community to support our efforts to build a championship-caliber athletics program.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.