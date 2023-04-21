Enjoy the music of Burt Bacharach as Carson Valley Community Theatre performs “Rhythm and Rhyme”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Valley Community Theatre is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing local talent and providing opportunities for residents of the region to participate in all aspects of live theatre. They’re upcoming cabaret show is called, “Rhythm and Rhyme: Music of Burt Bacharach.”

Ann Delahay is the show’s producer and director, as well as a singer in the show. She along with 15-year-old Cristian Valenzuela from Douglas High School (piano/keyboard accompanist), stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to get their tickets now as the show is nearly sold out.

The show will be performed Friday-Sunday, April 28-30 and May 5-7. The show will be performed at the Annex part of the Carson Valley Arts Council building (1572 U.S. Hwy 395 N #A, Minden). Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can also follow CVCT on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
This is a screenshot of a video by Ashley of a car driving on U.S. 395 with a sparking rim.
Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

Latest News

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
LCSO launching app for residents
Beautiful Roots Education
Beautiful Roots Education
Generic police lights
Suspect arrested on DUI charges after Stead crash
CVCT Rhythm and Rhyme
CVCT Rhythm and Rhyme