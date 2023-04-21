Enjoy the music of Burt Bacharach as Carson Valley Community Theatre performs “Rhythm and Rhyme”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Valley Community Theatre is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing local talent and providing opportunities for residents of the region to participate in all aspects of live theatre. They’re upcoming cabaret show is called, “Rhythm and Rhyme: Music of Burt Bacharach.”

Ann Delahay is the show’s producer and director, as well as a singer in the show. She along with 15-year-old Cristian Valenzuela from Douglas High School (piano/keyboard accompanist), stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to get their tickets now as the show is nearly sold out.

The show will be performed Friday-Sunday, April 28-30 and May 5-7. The show will be performed at the Annex part of the Carson Valley Arts Council building (1572 U.S. Hwy 395 N #A, Minden). Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can also follow CVCT on Facebook and Instagram.

