Worms get the munchies too when they are given weed, study finds

Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.
Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.(NNehring via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Marijuana is known for giving people munchies and it appears it also has the same effect on worms.

According to a new study shared online by the journal Current Biology, nematode worms reacted to cannabis the same way most humans do.

“Cannabinoids make nematodes hungrier for their favored foods and less hungry for their non-favored foods,” said Shawn Lockery, of the University of Oregon. “Thus, the effects of cannabinoids in nematodes parallels the effects of marijuana on human appetites.”

The team said the tiny nematode worms are smaller than a human eyelash and they decided to soak the worms in cannabinoids, the active substances found in weed, for “a Friday afternoon experiment.”

According to Lockery, they were inspired in 2015 for the experiment when cannabis became legal in Oregon.

“At the time, our laboratory at the university was deeply involved in assessing nematode food preferences,” Lockery said. “And the paper is the result of many years of follow-up research.”

The team shared that their research ultimately revealed that the worms, like humans, engage in hedonic feeding, an occurrence more commonly known as the munchies.

“Nematodes diverged from the lineage leading to mammals more than 500 million years ago,” Lockery said. “It is truly remarkable that the effects of cannabinoids on appetite are preserved through this length of evolutionary time.”

The findings in worms are not only entertaining, according to Lockery. But they also have significant practical implications.

“Cannabinoid signaling is present in the majority of tissues in our body,” he said. “Therefore, it could be involved in the cause and treatment of a wide range of diseases.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash

Latest News

A nameplate is displayed outside the legislative office of Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain...
Tennessee GOP lawmaker resigns after ethics panel finding
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and...
Defense rests at sedition trial for Proud Boys leaders
More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings