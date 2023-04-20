‘Winter’ is not your average therapy dog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special member of the Reno Police Department, Winter the facility dog, started her important job at the station one year ago.

“She bridges gaps and can be the stepping stone for members of our community to have great interactions with members of our department,” said Winter’s handler Lietenant Michael Browett of the Reno Police Department.

While Winter’s wagging tail and silly costumes quickly won over the Biggest Little City on social media, her handler says most of her work is behind the scenes.

This past year, Winter has assisted victims or conducted stress debriefings 68 times.

“To come and talk to a detective or a forensic interviewer, that is challenging considering the trauma that they’ve experienced and we’re asking them to tell their story,” said Michael Guider, a sex crimes detective for the Reno Police Department.

He says Winter often comforts women and children who are highly anxious before sharing their story with detectives.

“I’ve seen her take just true fear, tears, palpable real fear and turn that into laughter in just minutes,” said Browett.

“When the anxiety is at a lower level, and you’re calm going into that interview, we’re able to capture the most important thing and that could be the smallest detail that could break a case wide open,” said Guider.

Guider says looking back, he sees the way Winter could have helped in prior cases, not just in terms of an arrest but also kick-starting the healing process for a victim.

“If Winter was available, what would have been the outcome?” Guider asked retrospectively.

While Winter knows many complicated commands, including ‘visit’ and ‘cover’, Browett says it’s best to let Winter be herself when she’s working.

“Letting her come out and without being told to do so, put her head in a lap,” Browett explained.

Winter doesn’t just support victims of violent crime. She also comforts her coworkers.

“Winter has 300 plus sworn officers that she, by her presence alone, can change their day,” Guider said.

It’s clear that Winter loves people and sees them in a way only a dog can.

“It’s easy to tell a detective, ‘you don’t understand, you didn’t go through this’,” said Browett.

“You can tell [Winter] that but honestly, when you look at her there’s this gleam in her eye that she does understand.”

