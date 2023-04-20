Sparks United Methodist Church presents hilarious musical, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets and bring the family to Sparks UMC (1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks) as they present “Nunsense II: The Second Coming.”

Cindy Sabatini is the musical director, producer and one of the cast members of this hilarious comedy about nuns who are hosting their first benefit show as a ‘thank you’ to the community who has supported them in the past. The “performance bug” starts to get to the sisters and they get overly ambitious trying to impress the talent scout coming to their show. What could go wrong?

Show Dates and Times:

Friday April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday April 23 at 2 p.m.

Friday April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday April 29 at 2 p.m.

Saturday April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday April 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance (click here) or $30 at the door.

