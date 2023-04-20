Sparks United Methodist Church presents hilarious musical, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets and bring the family to Sparks UMC (1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks) as they present “Nunsense II: The Second Coming.”

Cindy Sabatini is the musical director, producer and one of the cast members of this hilarious comedy about nuns who are hosting their first benefit show as a ‘thank you’ to the community who has supported them in the past. The “performance bug” starts to get to the sisters and they get overly ambitious trying to impress the talent scout coming to their show. What could go wrong?

Show Dates and Times:

  • Friday April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday April 22 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday April 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Friday April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday April 29 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday April 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance (click here) or $30 at the door.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight

Latest News

A photo of the plane forced to make an emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Elko
Diana Hoffman from Music with Confidence
Music with Confidence moves to new location just in time for summer fundraiser, Artown musical
Great Basin Brewing Co. Unfiltered Pop-Up
Great Basin Brewing Company ushers in summer with two-day Unfiltered ‘Brews and Bites’ Pop-Up event
RTC Logo
RTC to close lane on Sutro Street