Skills USA finds the best and brightest in Nevada

Student mechanic tries to diagnose a problem on a car during Skills USA competition
Student mechanic tries to diagnose a problem on a car during Skills USA competition(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students were in a competition all morning to test their knowledge about all aspects of automotive care hoping to garner a perfect score.

Called “Skills USA” the annual event takes places all across the U.S. hoping to find the best and brightest students who want to make automotive repair--all aspects of it their careers.

“Collision repair,” says Madison Lawrence from Coronado High School in Las Vegas of where she wants to take her career. “Because going with what we are now, everything is turning into an electric vehicle. And based off of crashes of electric vehicles, they still need body work done.”

Madison and 16 other students tried to diagnose cars that had been altered not to work.

The stations included electrical, brakes, and safety inspections to name just a few. Students received 15 minutes at each station and were scored on what they detected wrong with the car.

“We just took the qualifying test and four of us made it through,” says Zachary Taylor from Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. “So, we were pretty hyped about that. and we’ve just been studying for months.”

It would be rare for a student to score perfectly. And keep in mind they are also scored on customer service and even professionalism.

“It is not as easy as plugging in a tool and it says do this,” says Wyatt Ziebell, a TMCC Auto Mechanic Professor. “You have to have the diagnostic knowledge of understanding what the computer is telling you. And then do the correct fix on a car to get that car fixed correctly the first time. And not the third of fourth of fifth time.”

During this year’s competition no schools from Northern Nevada were represented.

That’s unfortunate as Skills USA is one way for a student to challenge themselves and discover where their strengths and weaknesses are. The student with the most strengths will undoubtedly have the highest score and take home first place tomorrow morning.

Should a student receive a high enough score today he could end up at the national Skills USA in Atlanta Georgia in June.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash

Latest News

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas
A file image of guns
Nevada Senate passes bill prohibiting gun ownership for those convicted of a hate crime
Carson City honors Mark Twains legacy with a three day festival
Mark Twain Day festival kicks off in Carson City
Patriotic Pops at the Field
Patriotic Pops at the Field