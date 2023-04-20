RTC to close lane on Sutro Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing the southbound travel lane on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Wells Avenue.

The closure will take place on April 24 through May 12.

The northbound lane will remain open along Sutro Street, and southbound traffic will be detoured to Wells Avenue.

The closure is part of the Sutro Street and Enterprise Road Rehabilitation, which RTC says will cost nearly $2.8 million as part of RTC’s 2023 Fiscal Year Annual Pavement Preservation Program.

RTC’s project also includes pavement preservation on Enterprise Road between Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road. Below is a map of the detour.

A map of the detour from this project (RTC)

