Rosen among Senators to introduce bill countering Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan

The legislation would look to help Taiwan in its defense from Chinese cyberattacks(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen is one of four Senators to introduce a bill that would increase U.S.-Taiwanese cybersecurity cooperation.

Mike Rounds (R-SD), Mike Gallagher (R-WI), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) joined Rosen in introducing the Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act of 2023.

The measure would aim to counter cyber threats from China towards the island nation. In 2019, Taiwan’s government estimated it faced 20-40 million cyberattacks from China a month. Some of those were later used against the United States, according to Rosen.

“We must push back on the Chinese Communist Party’s growing aggression, and its attempts to undermine democracy around the world -- including through hostile cyber actions. All too often, we’ve seen Taiwan used as a testing ground for China’s cyberattacks later used against the United States,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m introducing this bipartisan legislation to help strengthen U.S. and Taiwan defenses by expanding cybersecurity cooperation between our two nations. As a former computer programmer, I know that by collaborating with key democratic partners like Taiwan, we can more effectively counter cyber threats from China at home and help defend our partners around the world.”

The act authorizes the Secretary of Defense to conduct cybersecurity training exercises with Taiwan, defend the country’s military networks, infrastructure, and systems, as well as leverage U.S. cybersecurity technology to aid Taiwan.

